Longtime Cantonment Pharmacy Owner John Reading, Sr. Passes Away

December 28, 2019

A longtime Cantonment businessman passed away Thursday.

John Thomas Reading, Sr., 89, owned the Cantonment Pharmacy for 43 years. The pharmacy closed in 2014 after the business was sold.

“I’m going to miss seeing the people and the families I’ve know for three or four generations. I even performed marriages for a few of them as a notary,” Reading said in a 2014 interview. “We know the people so well…..we love them.”

Reading was underage when he joined the Navy at just 14, and he later joined the Army Air Corps/Air Force. Family said his life was one adventure after another. He owned several motorcycles and airplanes, was an animal lover and Civil War history expert. He authored 10 novels, was a giver of good advice, and “the teller of the tallest tales”.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, two children, three grandchildren and numerous other relatives.

For the complete obituary, click here.

Comments

One Response to “Longtime Cantonment Pharmacy Owner John Reading, Sr. Passes Away”

  1. Julie Booth-Moran on December 28th, 2019 1:57 am

    God bless the Reading family and comfort them during this difficult time. Mr. John was loved by so many. May he Rest In Peace.





