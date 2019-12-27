John Thomas Reading, Sr.

John Thomas Reading, Sr., age 89, was born in Camden, Arkansas, on October 10, 1930 to the late Thomas and Clara Belle Reading. He passed away in Pensacola, Florida on December 26, 2019.

John began his life in poverty, which caused him to lead a humble life, never forgetting his roots.

He felt an early calling to serve his country so he joined the Navy, underage, at 14. He then further honored his service by joining the Army Air Corps/Air Force. After fulfilling his beginning dream, he gratefully used the GI Bill from the military to attend and graduate pharmacy school from Samford University. While a student there, he used art as an outlet and had some of his artwork he created displayed at the Birmingham Museum of Art. He owned the Cantonment Pharmacy for 43 years and he loved all of his customers dearly.

For John, life was just one adventure after another. His interests varied from owning several Harley and Indian motorcycles, collecting Colt firearms to owning several airplanes. He was a pilot, an expert on Civil War history, the best advice giver, the teller of the tallest tales, the author of ten novels, a huge animal lover and one of the funniest people you ever met. When someone met John, they were guaranteed to have him put a smile on their face. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Clara Belle Reading; sisters, Flora Jane, Clara Marie, Mabel Ellen and Darlene; and brother, James Thomas.