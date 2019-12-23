Gas Prices Slip A Few Cents. But They Are Still Higher Than Last Christmas.
Florida gas prices are declining slightly as an estimated 5.5 million Floridians hit the road for the year-end holidays. The state average has declined the past 16 consecutive days for a total discount of 12 cents per gallon.
Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon. Although the state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, gas prices remain 5 cents more than last month and 18 cents more than this time last year. During the past few years, Florida gas prices on Christmas Day averaged $2.21 in 2018, $2.35 in 2017, and $2.32 in 2016.
The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.38, 18 cents more than one year ago. Three Cantonment stations were a dime below the local average at $2.28 per gallon.
“Elevated oil prices and issues at a massive Gulf Coast refinery are preventing prices at the pump from falling as fast as they did this time last year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, year-end holiday gas prices are poised to be the most expensive in five years. But that’s unlikely to slow travelers down, because current prices are around the same level as a month ago – when most travel plans were finalized.”
Pictured: Regular unleaded was $2.49 per gallon Saturday in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo.
