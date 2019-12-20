ECSO: Former Employee Robbed Piggly Wiggly At Gunpoint

More details have been released in the armed robbery of the Piggly Wiggly in Davisville.

Former Piggly Wiggly employee Maurice Montraye Ervin, 26, is facing charges of robbery with a firearm and first degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is also charged with felony grand theft for an earlier incident caught on camera. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $130,000.

Ervin allegedly entered the Piggly Wiggly December 4 at 9:51 p.m., just before the store closed. He was armed with a small silver and black semi-automatic handgun, according to an arrest report. He approached the clerk and pointed the gun at a female employee as he ordered her not to move or talk.

He took $6,686.66 from the safe before fleeing the store, according to investigators. The victim told deputies that she recognized the voice of the robber as Ervin, but she did not see his face because he was wearing a mask.

Shortly after the robbery, Ervin was located in the 300 block of Sunset Drive in Atmore and taken into custody by Atmore Police on an outstanding failure to appear warrant. Atmore Police found a firearm matching the exact description of the one used in the robbery inside the 12-foot travel trailer in which Ervin was living.

After interviewing Ervin at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton, investigators from the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and the Atmore Police Department searched an old shed with no doors near Ervin’s camper. Cash money totaling $81.00 was located on the ground inside the shed.

A witnessl told investigators that Ervin asked for a ride to the Piggly Wiggly to see someone, and he was dropped off on the north end of the shopping center. He said Ervin told him to go buy scratch off lottery tickets, so he drove to the Davisville Marathon store. It was closed so the witness drove back to the Grey Goose to buy the lottery tickets. He said Ervin then called him saying he was ready to be picked up. The man told deputies Ervin had a bag full of money, and he freaked out and did not know what to do. The man drove Ervin back to Atmore and dropped him off at his camper.

Ervin was also charged with grand theft for allegedly taking $941.91 from the Piggly Wiggly on October 29. Erwin was an employee at the time he was seen on video taking the cash from store’s office, according to an arrest report.