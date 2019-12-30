Cool And Dry Weather To Round Out The Year

December 30, 2019

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

