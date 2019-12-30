Cool And Dry Weather To Round Out The Year
December 30, 2019
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
