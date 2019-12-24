Century Man Jailed After Getting Upset About Firemen Blocking Road While Working To Save Wreck Victim

A 70-year Century old man was apparently upset that first responders had blocked the road to extricate an accident vehicle from his vehicle.

James Wendall Gandy was charged obstruction of justice without violence after the incident Monday night.

Escambia Fire Rescue was working to free a critically injured wreck victim from his truck on Highway 4A west of Century. Gandy approached the scene and began screaming at deputies to “move the [expletive] vehicles out of the road” so he could get to his house located a few yards away, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies told him several times to return to his vehicle, but Gandy continued to curse at them and refused to return to his vehicle, the arrest report states. He turned toward a deputy in an aggressive manner “as if he was going to punch him” before deputies physically escorted him from the scene to a patrol vehicle.

As deputies attempted to handcuff Gandy, he began to actively pull away and at one point tried to kick a deputy, the ECSO said.

The deputy noted in his report that Gandy appeared to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Gandy remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $500.