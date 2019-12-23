Man Critically Injured In Wreck Near Century

On person was critically injured in a single vehicle wreck Sunday night near Century.

The adult male driver of a Nissan Frontier lost control on Highway 4A, about seven tenths of a mile west of Tulip Road. The pickup left the roadway and slammed into two trees about 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver. He was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released further information. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.