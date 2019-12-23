Man Critically Injured In Wreck Near Century

December 23, 2019

On person was critically injured in a single vehicle wreck Sunday night near Century.

The adult male driver of a Nissan Frontier lost control on Highway 4A, about seven tenths of a mile west of Tulip Road. The pickup left the roadway and slammed into two trees about 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver. He was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and has not released further information. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 