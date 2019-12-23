Bittersweet Christmas ‘Gift Of A Lifetime’ For Fallen Marine Travis Nelson’s Mom

It was a gift that meant the world to a Gold Star mom.

Beckie Nelson’s son, Travis Nelson, was shot and killed while conducting combat operations in in Helmand province, Afghanistan, on August 18, 2011.

Last week, she was sitting at her desk at work when a UPS package arrived.

“Not recognizing the return label I opened the package,” Beckie Nelson said, “…at my desk thinking it was another Etsy Christmas gift that I just forgot about.”

But it wasn’t just another gift. It was the hat, the Marine cover, her son had last worn over eight years ago. It was a gift that immediately brought back a flood of emotions and memories.

“One of Travs senior Marines contacted me a while back and told me he had something of ‘Nelsons’ that he wanted me to have….Truly a ‘gift’ that had my heart spinning and the tears overflowing. Eight years later and I immediately saw my handsome eighteen year old son smiling that unforgettable smile right before me! More than okay, the most memorable, bittersweet gift of a lifetime,” she said.

Travis Nelson grew up in Bratt, where the local park bears his name. He attended Bratt Elementary and Ernest Ward Middle School.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.