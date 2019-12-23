Bittersweet Christmas ‘Gift Of A Lifetime’ For Fallen Marine Travis Nelson’s Mom

December 23, 2019

It was a gift that meant the world to a Gold Star mom.

Beckie Nelson’s son, Travis Nelson, was shot and killed while conducting combat operations in in Helmand province, Afghanistan, on August 18, 2011.

Last week, she was sitting at her desk at work when a UPS package arrived.

“Not recognizing the return label I opened the package,” Beckie Nelson said, “…at my desk thinking it was another Etsy Christmas gift that I just forgot about.”

But it wasn’t just another gift. It was the hat, the Marine cover, her son had last worn over eight years ago. It was a gift that immediately brought back a flood of emotions and memories.

“One of Travs senior Marines contacted me a while back and told me he had something of ‘Nelsons’ that he wanted me to have….Truly a ‘gift’ that had my heart spinning and the tears overflowing. Eight years later and I immediately saw my handsome eighteen year old son smiling that unforgettable smile right before me! More than okay, the most memorable, bittersweet gift of a lifetime,” she said.

Travis Nelson grew up in Bratt, where the local park bears his name. He attended Bratt Elementary and Ernest Ward Middle School.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 