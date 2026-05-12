Pensacola Sports Honors Top Senior Athletes, Awards Scholarships (With Gallery)
May 12, 2026
Pensacola Sports recently recognized the top outstanding seniors who have excelled in their respective sports on and off the field in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and awarded scholarships.
For a photo gallery, click here.
A selection committee, made up of educators, community leaders and Pensacola Sports board members, carefully reviews each anonymous application, honoring those whose character, leadership and achievements truly stand out. From these sport-specific winners,
2026 Senior Scholar-Athlete Award Winners
- Overall Boys Senior Scholar-Athlete ($5,000 Scholarship): Colton Guillot, Catholic High School
- Overall Girls Senior Scholar-Athlete ($5,000 Scholarship): Abby Vernier, West Florida High School
- Multi Sport Girls ($500 Scholarship): Kaylie Mitchell, Tate High School
- Multi Sport Boys ($500 Scholarship: Bowen Iorg, Pace High School
- Baseball: Clayton Sanders, Pace High School
- Boys Basketball: Sergio Robinson, Milton High School
- Boys Cross Country: John McAuley, West Florida High School
- Football: Caden Jasso, Catholic High School
- Boys Golf: Ian Morris, Catholic High School
- Boys Lacrosse: John Lagergren, Catholic High School
- Boys Soccer: John Zeravsky, Catholic High School
- Boys Swimming: Linden Mason, Pace High School
- Boys Tennis: Guy Ormsby, Gulf Breeze High School
- Boys Track: Markiece Kramer, Pace High School
- Boys Weightlifting: Roan Strom, Navarre High School
- Wrestling: Garrett Ferguson, Gulf Breeze High School
- Cheerleading: Brea Lyle, Jay High School
- Girls Basketball: Chamiah Francis, Central High School
- Girls Cross Country: Charlotte NeSmith, West Florida High School
- Girls Flag Football: Haley Dasinger, Pace High School
- Girls Golf: Lillian Day, Catholic High School
- Girls Lacrosse: Ella Adams, Catholic High School
- Girls Soccer: Lily Rodriguez, Catholic High School
- Softball: Mylee Frazier, Jay High School
- Girls Swimming: Taylor Clements, West Florida High School
- Girls Tennis: Maya Chavan, Catholic High School
- Girls Track: Trinity Jordan, Escambia High School
- Volleyball: Sydney Sutter, Gulf Breeze High School
- Girls Weightlifting: Abigail Butler, Navarre High School
- Multi Sport Girls: Kaylie Mitchell, Tate High School
- Multi Sport Boys: Bowen Iorg, Pace High School
Pensacola State College warded 25 individual sports winners with a one-year $900 renewable scholarships
Special Scholarships
Dr. Alec Kessler Memorial Foundation Scholarships ($1,000)
- Ruby Seacrest, Washington
- Lawson Killingsworth, Washington
- Darnell Thomas, Catholic
- Avril Clarke, Gulf Breeze
- Breanna Shaw, Navarre
UWF Scholarship ($1,500)
- Brody Bruce, Navarre
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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