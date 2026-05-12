Pensacola Sports Honors Top Senior Athletes, Awards Scholarships (With Gallery)

Pensacola Sports recently recognized the top outstanding seniors who have excelled in their respective sports on and off the field in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and awarded scholarships.

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A selection committee, made up of educators, community leaders and Pensacola Sports board members, carefully reviews each anonymous application, honoring those whose character, leadership and achievements truly stand out. From these sport-specific winners,

2026 Senior Scholar-Athlete Award Winners



