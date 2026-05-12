Once An Aggie, Always An Aggie: Keyla Richardson Was A 2015 Tate Graduate

Once an Aggie, Always an Aggie!

American Idol Top 3 finalist Keyla Richardson is a 2015 Tate High School graduate.

Keyla Deanna Richardson graduated from Tate High on Tuesday night, June 2, 2015, at the Pensacola Bay Center. She received generous applause as her name was called and she was handed her diploma by then Principal Rick Shackle. There was a big smile across her face as she moved across the stage and shook hands with then Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

During her whirlwind hometown visit and concert last week in Pensacola, she was celebrated by the community.

The Tate High School Showband of the South played a big role in last Wednesday’s Keyla Fest, performing a custom arrangement for her at Life Shifting Learning Academy on Highway 29 in Ensley, and marching in the downtown parade.

She also made a surprise appearance at Education Day at Blue Wahoos Stadium, pausing for a photo with members of the Tate High School Yearbook staff.

She also autographed her photo in a school copy of the 2015 Tate yearbook.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



Image above courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambai.com