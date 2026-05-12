Northview Chiefs, Jay Royals To Battle For Regional Title Tonight

May 12, 2026

The Northview Chiefs will host the Jay Royals at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Region 1 Rural championship.

The Chiefs (19-5) will be looking to continue their current eight-game winning streak, while the Royals (12-12) will be looking to upset the region’s top team.

Northview defeated Jay 7-0 for the district title.

Photos: Northview Blanks Jay for District championship.

Northview is coming off a 15-0 mercy rule shutout of Holmes County in just 2.5 innings, and Jay held on for a 3-2 win over Chipley in their regional semifinal.

Last season, Northview won the regional championship 4-1 over Jay. The Chiefs advanced to the state final, finishing as state runners-up to Trenton.

Tickets are available on GoFan; no cash at the gate.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 