Lewis Jr. Homers In Wahoos 7-3 Loss To Trash Pandas

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas by a final score of 7-3 on Thursday night.

Pensacola was playing catch up early, when two runs scored on a ground ball that ate up Wahoos shortstop Payton Green off the bat of Rocket City leadoff hitter Wade Meckler, Green’s first error of the year.

The Blue Wahoos would answer back in the fourth inning, when Dillon Lewis walked with one out and Ian Lewis Jr. would send one over the right field wall for a 2-run homer, his third blast of the year. Two batters later, Payton Green would hit his team leading 8th double of the year and would eventually score on a Ryan Ignoffo go ahead RBI single, giving the club a 3-2 lead. Ignoffo had entered the game in the second inning, filling in for an injured Spencer Bramwell.

Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr would be taken out of the game in the 5th after allowing back-to-back singles to Kyren Paris and Gustavo Campero. Mason Vinyard would be the first arm called on out of the pen, and while he would retire three consecutive batters, a flyball and a ground out would move Paris to third and home, tying the game at 3-3.

That score would hold until the top of the 7th, when Pensacola reliever Logan Whitaker (L, 2-1) would allow two runs on a two run bomb off the bat of Rocket City’s Matthew Lugo, giving the Pandas a 5-3 lead. They would add to that lead in the top of the 8th, when Nick Rodriguez would send the first pitch he saw into left field for a two out, two run single, making it a 7-3 game.

The offense would threaten in the 8th, but ultimately come up empty before going down quietly in the 9th, finalizing the 7-3 loss. Trash Pandas reliever Camden Minacci (W, 1-2) was credited with his first win of the season and Luke Murphy locked down his third save of the season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Friday evening.

written by Charlie Hobert