Judy Ann Lambert

Judy Ann Lambert, 74, passed away on May 9, 2026. She was born on September 9, 1951, to Jackson H. and Bernice Ward Gipson.

Judy was an owner-operator of numerous restaurants through the years and a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren, Braylee Lambert and Urijah Lambert.

Judy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald Gene Lambert; son Timothy Lambert of Flomaton, AL, and her daughters, Tonya Lambert Creel of Flomaton, AL, and Tina (Brian) Pace of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph (Sylvia) Gipson of Walnut Hill, FL, and her sister, Sue (Steve) Byrd of Walnut Hill, FL, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Elder Bobby Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens in Atmore, AL.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.