Gas Prices Ease Just A Bit After Hitting Four-Year High

Florida gas prices are edging lower after climbing to their highest level in nearly four years last week, according to AAA.

The state average jumped 20 cents per gallon, peaking at $4.50 on Thursday. That marked the highest daily average since July 2022. The increase followed sharp gains in the futures market over the previous two weeks, including a 21 percent rise in oil prices and a 59-cent jump in wholesale gasoline.

Prices began to ease through the weekend. The state average fell 9 cents, bringing Sunday’s price to $4.43 per gallon. That is 10 cents more than a week ago, 34 cents more than a month ago, and $1.48 more than this time last year.

Pensacola had the lowest average metro price in the state at $4.12, which is up 16 cents from a week ago, 24 cents from a month ago, and $1.28 higher than one year ago.

“The fuel market remains headline-driven and extremely volatile, making it difficult to predict what drivers will pay at the pump this summer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The lowest price Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.99 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.