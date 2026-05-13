Former Lowe’s Worker Recently Arrested For 2025 Battery Of 73-Year Old Customer

A Cantonment man was recently taken into custody on an outstanding felony battery warrant issued following a physical confrontation that occurred last year at a local Lowes.

Joseph William Spencer, 66, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The arrest follows an investigation into an encounter on September 13, 2025, at the Lowe’s at 777 West Nine Mile Road. According to reports from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the customer service area to handle a disturbance involving two men.

Witnesses stated the altercation began when Spencer allegedly cut in line. When the 73-year-old victim confronted him, Spencer reportedly pushed the man backward and pinned him against a counter while throwing multiple punches. A bystander eventually intervened to break up the fight.

Spencer fled the scene in a red four-door pickup truck with a camper top before law enforcement arrived, according to an arrest report. While he was initially unidentified, an assistant manager recognized Spencer on surveillance footage as a former employee of the store.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reported also noted that Spencer had previously been involved in a fight with a customer at the same location in 2017. The victim later positively identified Spencer during a photo lineup conducted by investigators.