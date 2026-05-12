Escambia Felon Indicted On Federal Gun, Drug Charges

An Escambia County felon has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

Marcellous Likely-McWilliams III, 27, was indicted in federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance involving marijuana; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Trial is set for June 22.

If convicted, Likely-McWilliams faces a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment on the possession with intent to distribute count; a minimum mandatory sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment and up to life imprisonment on the possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking count; and up to 15 years’ imprisonment on the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon count.