Chance of Showers Today; Sunny Skies Returning By Wednesday

Tuesday carries a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms as clouds persist, the atmosphere stabilizes by Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend through the weekend, with daytime highs climbing from the low 80s into the upper 80s by next Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.