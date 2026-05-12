Chance of Showers Today; Sunny Skies Returning By Wednesday
May 12, 2026
Tuesday carries a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms as clouds persist, the atmosphere stabilizes by Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend through the weekend, with daytime highs climbing from the low 80s into the upper 80s by next Monday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
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