‘Returning Home’: Former Aggie Standout Misti Nims Named Tate Head Softball Coach

Misti Nims has been named the next head softball coach at Tate High School.

A native of Cantonment and a 1996 Tate graduate, Nims is returning home to lead the Aggies program she once helped build as a student-athlete.

During her time at Tate, Nims was a four-year starter in softball and helped lead the Aggies to the program’s first-ever Fastpitch Softball Final Four appearance in 1995. She was also a two-year starter for the volleyball team. Following her standout high school career, she earned a softball scholarship to Pensacola Junior College, where she was an All-Academic Team member and All-Conference first baseman.

Nims continued her education at the University of West Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports science and a master’s degree in health, leisure, and exercise science/physical education.

Her coaching career began in 2001 at Jefferson Davis Community College, now Coastal Alabama Community College, where she served as head softball coach for more than two decades. During her tenure, she guided the program to 14 conference tournament appearances and was named the 2015 ACCC Softball Coach of the Year. She has also produced countless NJCAA Academic All-Americans, All-Region players, and All-Conference selections while helping numerous student-athletes continue their careers at the next level. She also served as head volleyball coach from 2003-2013 before focusing solely on softball.

In 2023, Nims was named head men’s and women’s cross country coach at Coastal Alabama following a major restructuring of the athletic department. In her first three seasons, the men’s cross country program earned national rankings each year, climbing as high as No. 11 nationally. The program also captured its first race victory, produced an ACCC Runner of the Week and All-Region selection, and qualified for the national meet all three seasons.

Nims also joined the West Florida High School softball staff in 2024 as an assistant coach, helping lead the Jaguars to two district championships and a regional semifinal appearance.

“Tate softball has a proud tradition, and we are excited to welcome one of our own back home to lead the program,” said Tate Principal Laura Touchstone. “Coach Nims brings a tremendous amount of experience and passion. Her success at the collegiate level, combined with her deep roots in the Tate community, make her an outstanding fit to lead our softball program into the future. We are excited for the future of Tate softball under Coach Nims’ leadership.”

“I am very excited to lead the Aggies back into a championship program,” said Nims. “I want our athletes to be proud to wear the ‘T’ across their chest and bring back a sense of pride and tradition to being an Aggie. I want to thank Mrs. Touchstone, Coach Blackmon, and the administration for entrusting me to lead this program. I also want to thank Coach Wyatt for all her years of success and for bringing home the first state championship. I plan to build on that success, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Melinda Wyatt retired at the end of the 2026 season, after 31 years as a varsity and junior varsity coach for the Tate softball program. She served 22 of those years as head coach.