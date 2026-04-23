Wyatt Caps 31-Year Tate Career With Regular Season Finale Win Over Choctaw

Tate High School head softball coach Melinda Wyatt ended her last softball regular season Wednesday night with an 11-8 Aggie win over Choctawhatchee.

Wyatt is retiring this season after 31 years at Tate, where she is 487-212 as a varsity and JV coach. [Read more: Aggies Honor Retiring Head Coach Melinda Wyatt]

The Lady Aggies had a bit of surprise for Wednesday night — the team and staff all wore t-shirts with her likeness and the words “Weight Room!!” on the back, and they wore temporary face tattoos of Wyatt’s face.

Taylor Robinson went 3-4 for the Aggies with a double in the sixth and singles in the first and third innings. Madison Smillie led the Aggies, going 4-5. Brelynn Morris, Kaylie Mitchell, Emorie Nelson, and Ke’Anna Smith each had multiple hits.

For more photos, click here.

Middleton earned the win for the Aggies in the circle, surrendering five hits and five unearned runs in two and two-thirds innings while striking out two and walking one. Kaylyn Relstab collected the save in four and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three unearned runs while striking out three.

Tate finished the regular season at 10-13 overall, 1-4 in the district.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



