Tate Softball Legacy: Aggies Honor Retiring Head Coach Melinda Wyatt

Legacy.

Friday evening, Tate High School honored the legacy of Tate High School softball and Head Coach Melinda Wyatt, who will retire at the end of this season after 31 years with Tate softball.

“Today, we all say thank you,” said Greg Blackmon, Tate High athletic director and assistant principal. “Thank you for giving your life to Tate, which is what you have done.”

“You have left a legacy here at Tate, and we want you to know that we will always remember you and everything that you have done for Tate High School and the softball program,” Principal Laura Touchstone told Wyatt.

Over those 31 years, as a varsity and junior varsity coach, Wyatt amassed a record of 485-212. During her 22-year tenure as head coach, she had eight district championships, 11 playoff appearances where she was 14-10. In 2015, Wyatt’s Aggies had two final four appearances, and won the 7A state championship in 2015.

Her friend and predecessor, legendary former Tate head softball coach Charlene Varnell, joined in the celebration and tossed the first pitch at Friday’s game at the school’s Charlene Varnell Field. Wyatt almost caught it. At the time of her retirement, Varnell was the winningest softball coach in Florida high school history with 597 career wins and nine state tournament appearances.

“Girls, do you know how Tate softball started,” Varnell asked the 2026 team. “We started in a corn field. They cleared out where the gym is now and made a softball field.”

That’s the legacy, and tradition, of Tate softball that Wyatt led.

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Dozens of former players and friends joined Friday’s celebration to honor Wyatt and thank her for helping to shape their futures.

Even the umpires gave her bouquets of flowers.

After the ceremony, During the national anthem, Wyatt at the flag, looking toward the setting sun, just behind the scoreboard sign that proclaims “Charlene Varnell Field – Home Of The Aggies — 2015 7A State Champion”.

The legacy of Tate softball.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.