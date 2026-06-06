Scattered Showers And Storms Return For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.