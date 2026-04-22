Water Outage Planned For Area Of Neal Road West Of Highway 29

April 22, 2026

A water outage is planned in the Neal Road area west of Highway 29 on Wednesday for planned upgrades, according to Cottage Hill Water Works.

The upgrades will impact Neal Road west of Highway 29, including the Pine Top and The Grove subdivisions. It will also include Well Line ROad, Brook Hills Drive, Forehand Lane, Knollwood Drive, Hillock Drive and Ridge Way.

The outage is expected to begin on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and end by about 3 p.m.

When water service is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be in place.

As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative, bottled water may be used. This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 