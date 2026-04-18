Warm Saturday Ahead Of Late-Night Rain Chances, Cool Front

April 18, 2026

The North Escambia area is looking at a warm start to the weekend before a cold front brings a chance of rain and a noticeable temperature drop. Saturday will remain pleasant and warm, but late-night showers will usher in a breezy Sunday with highs barely reaching 70 degrees. Conditions will quickly rebound early next week, returning us to the low 80s by Tuesday under mostly clear skies.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 