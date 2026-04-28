Warm Midweek Ahead Of Rising Rain Chances

April 28, 2026

The next few days will feature a gradual transition from warm, humid conditions to a more active and unsettled pattern. While Tuesday and Wednesday remain mostly warm with highs in the mid-80s, rain chances begin to escalate Wednesday night as a series of disturbances move through. Thursday and Friday will stay mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s, leading into a very wet Friday night and Saturday morning. A significant clearing trend arrives late Saturday, paving the way for a sunny and mild start to next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 