Wahoos Outslugged By Biscuits In 3-1 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the opener of their seven-game road series in Montgomery on Tuesday night, falling 3-1 to the Biscuits.

Three of the four runs on the night came in via solo home runs, with Montgomery’s Brayden Taylor opening the score in the second inning with a solo shot off Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller (L, 0-2).

Jay Beshears provided the only jolt for Pensacola, briefly evening the score 1-1 in the third inning with a solo homer off Biscuits starter Michael Forret (W, 2-0). That would be all the damage done against Forret, who turned in a quality start with 6.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball.

Jadher Areinamo put Montgomery back in front in the bottom of the third with a solo homer, and the Biscuits added another in the fourth thanks to a leadoff walk to Xavier Isaac and a two-out wild pitch from Miller.

Handed a 3-1 lead, Forret and the Biscuits bullpen kept the Blue Wahoos at bay. Pensacola was deprived of any opportunities with men in scoring position the entire game as Tommy McColllum and Owen Wild (S, 1) slammed the door in the final three innings.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday

written by Erik Bremer