Updating Contact Contact Info Is Vital For School Emergency Alerts, Official Says

April 28, 2026

When a bomb threat was received Monday for Beulah Middle School, the Escambia County Public Schools notified parents within a few minutes.

But many parents and guardians said they were never notified.

“We sent notifications to the phone numbers or emails that we have in FOCUS,” Escambia County Public Schools Communications Coordinator Cody Strother said. “We ask parents and guardians to make sure the information is updated each year.”

The phone number or email address on file is used for notifications at all public schools in Escambia County, not just Beulah Middle.

Strother said that parents can call their child’s school, but it is fast and easy to check and update contact information in the FOCUS portal.

“We need information that is accurate in the database,” he said.

The bomb threat at Beulah Middle School on Monday was determined to be unfounded after multiple law enforcement agencies searched the school for nearly two hours.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 