Tate Lady Aggies Celebrate Senior Night With Dominant 13-2 Win Over Escambia

The Tate Lady Aggies took care of business on Senior Night with a 13-2 win over the Escambia Gators.

Aubree Gorum had four runs on two hits to lead Tate with a three-run double in the second inning and a one-run single in the first. Kaylie Mitchell had a two-run single in the bottom of the first.

Relstab earned the win for Tate, giving up one hit and one unearned run in three and one-third innings, walking five and striking out four. Middler earned the save for the Aggies in one and two-third innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out three.

For Senior Night photos, click here.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Aggies honored seniors:

Jordyn Banks Kayleigh Burt Aubree Gorum Kaylie Mitchell Carmen Morris Madison Smillie Peyton Wilson

The Aggies will close the regular season as they host Choctawhatcheeon Wednesday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.