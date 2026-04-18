Suspect In Cantonment Homicide Captured At Bus Stop In Phoenix

The suspect in a homicide last month in Cantonment has been arrested at a bus stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

Devaughn Kentrell Williamson, 29, was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 4 in the 100 block of Booker Lane, just north of Booker Street.

He was located on Friday morning at a bus stop in Phoenix with a bus ticket in his pocket for El Paso, Texas, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. The sheriff said he had cut off his dreads, which were in a bag in his possession (pictured left), and he also had a handgun (pictured bottom).

He was captured with the assistance of a U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, awaiting extradition back to Escambia County.

Deputies originally responded to Booker Lane after a report of “deadly missiles” and found blood and shell casings at the scene.

Deputies were working a missing persons case and developed Williamson as a suspect, which ultimately led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Investigators said the motive was drug related.