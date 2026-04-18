Suspect In Cantonment Homicide Captured At Bus Stop In Phoenix

April 18, 2026

The suspect in a homicide last month in Cantonment has been arrested at a bus stop in Phoenix, Arizona.

Devaughn Kentrell Williamson, 29, was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, March 4 in the 100 block of Booker Lane, just north of Booker Street.

He was located on Friday morning at a bus stop in Phoenix with a bus ticket in his pocket for El Paso, Texas, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. The sheriff said he had cut off his dreads, which were in a bag in his possession (pictured left), and he also had a handgun (pictured bottom).

He was captured with the assistance of a U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, awaiting extradition back to Escambia County.

Deputies originally responded to Booker Lane after a report of “deadly missiles” and found blood and shell casings at the scene.

Deputies were working a missing persons case and developed Williamson as a suspect, which ultimately led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Investigators said the motive was drug related.

Comments

One Response to “Suspect In Cantonment Homicide Captured At Bus Stop In Phoenix”

  1. bama on April 18th, 2026 4:29 am

    He can probably cancel his vacation to Mexico.





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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 