Softball District Tournament Schedules Announced

April 24, 2026

Softball district tournament pairings were announced on Thursday, with Northview and Jay earning byes in the first round and Tate set to take on the top team in the district.

Rural District 1

In the Rural District 1 quarterfinals on Monday, Northview and Jay will each have a bye in the tournament.

On Tuesday, April 28 at 5 p.m. No. 1 Northview will play the winner of Monday’s Central and Baker game, while at 7 p.m. No. 2 Jay will play the winner of Monday’s Paxton and Laurel Hill game. The district championship will be Thursday, April 30.

All games will be played at Jay.

Region 1-6A

In the 6A District 1 semifinals, the No. 4 Tate Aggies (10-13, 1-4) will travel to No. 1 Pace (20-4, 4-0) next Tuesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Simultaneously, No. 3 Crestview (18-7, 2-3) will travel to No. 2 Navarre (13-9, 3-3).

The district championship will be Thursday, April 30 at the higher seed.

Pictured: The Tate Lay Aggies score back-to-back runs on Wednesday night in their win over Choctaw. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 