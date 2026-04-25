Season Ends For Tate Aggies With Heartbreaking Regional Loss To Tocoi Creek

April 25, 2026

The season came to an end on Friday night for the Tate Aggies as they lost 2-1 at home to the Tocoi Creek Toros of St. Augustine in the 6A Regional quarterfinals.

Bryton McLellan was first up on the hill for the Aggies, surrendering seven hits and two runs in four and one-third innings, walking one and striking out four. Lance Brady pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and no runs, striking out three and walking one.

Connor Dethlefs went 1-2 with one RBI for Tate. Cooper Halfacre and Aydan Nigam each added one hit.

Tate ended the season at 20-8.

Tocoi Creek advances to face Pace in the best-of-three regional semifinals on May 1-2.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 