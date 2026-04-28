Rural Class District Softball Semifinals Today For Northview And Jay

April 28, 2026

Both Northview and Jay will be in action on Tuesday in the Rural District 1 semifinals.

Northview vs. Baker

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, No. 1 Northview (16-5) will take on No. 5 Baker (9-11) in Jay. While Northview had a quarterfinal bye, Baker defeated Central 10-1 on Monday afternoon.

Northview has shut out Baker twice this year by scores of 10-0 on March 24 and in a 12-0 mercy rule shortened game on April 6.

The winner will advance to face Jay or Paxton on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.

Jay vs. Paxton

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, No. 2 Jay will take on No. 3 Paxton in Jay. Paxton shut out Laurel Hill 17-0 on Monday evening.

The winner will face either Northview or Baker on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.

Pictured: Mikayla McAnally pitches for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 