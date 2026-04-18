Reminder: North Escambia Baby Shower Is Today In Century With Supplies, Resources

April 18, 2026

The Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County are partnering with various family support organizations to host the third North Escambia Baby Shower in Century today.

Organizers say the event is for you if you are pregnant, an expectant father, or have a child under 3-years-old.

The event is designed to connect families who are pregnant, newly postpartum, or have children ages 0 to 3 with essential resources, supplies, and education to support their health and wellness.

The North Escambia Baby Shower will be held inside the Century Community Center (Ag Building) at West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers said, “More than ever, families struggle to access community resources and connections that can aid their journey through parenthood. The North Escambia Baby Shower will help provide much-needed baby items in addition to resources from the vendors present. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn the basics of keeping themselves and their babies healthy.”

Registration is not required for the event, which is first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Editor’s note: The North Escambia Baby Shower is not affiliated with NorthEscambia.com.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 