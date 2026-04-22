Randolph Powers Northview Lady Chiefs Over T.R. Miller

April 22, 2026

Randolph had four runs on three hits to lead the Northview Lady Chiefs 16-3 over T.R. Miller. She had a two-run double in the first and a two-run single in the third inning.

Kylee Langham also had three hits for the Lady Chiefs, while Peyton Womack, Riley Brooks, Addysen Bolen, and Aubrey Hadley each had multiple hits.

Womack went six innings in the circle for Northview, giving up six hits and three runs in six innings, walking one and striking out one. Randolph pitched one shutout inning, allowing no hits, striking out one and walking one.

Northview finished the regular season at 16-5 overall, 2-0 in the district.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 