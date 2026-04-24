Rain Chances Ramp Up Saturday Afternoon

Warm with building humidity, the next few days will see a transition from isolated afternoon activity to a much wetter Saturday. While Friday only carries a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, Saturday afternoon looks to be the wettest window of the weekend with rain likely across the area. Conditions improve slightly by Sunday, followed by a significantly warmer and breezy start to the work week with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.