Prom Promise Demonstration Shows High Schoolers The Reality Of Drunk Driving

A realistic DUI crash demonstration involving students gave Flomaton High School students a dose of reality on Wednesday morning.

One student, the DUI driver, was arrested. Two were transported to the hospital — one by helicopter in critical condition and one by ambulance**.**

One student did not survive. A mother screamed in agony.

The demonstration was all part of the school’s Prom Promise program, encouraging the students to not drink and drive.

For more photos, click here.

Multiple agencies took part in the student demonstration Wednesday, including the Flomaton Fire Department, Flomaton Police Department, Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue, Newman’s Ambulance, MedStar Aircare 2, Brewton Fire Department, Williams Funeral Home, and others.

Photos by Katie Fowler and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.