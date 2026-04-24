Portion Of The Area Now In An Extreme Drought

Drought conditions continue to worsen in the North Escambia area, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data released on Thursday.

A portion of Escambia County in Florida, including Century, McDavid, Bratt, Davisville, and part of Walnut Hill is in an extreme drought, along with Escambia County in Alabama and Santa Rosa County. The remainder of Escambia County, Florida, is in a severe drought.

According to the Drought Monitor, an area in an extreme drought may experience major crop or pasture losses, extreme fire danger and water shortages.