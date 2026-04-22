Partly Sunny, Low 80s Today

The North Escambia area will see a mix of sun and increasing rain chances as we head into the weekend. While mid-week remains mostly dry with highs in the low 80s and patchy morning fog, a more active pattern develops by Friday afternoon. Saturday carries the highest likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, though temperatures will remain warm, reaching the mid-80s by Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.