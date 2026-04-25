New Escambia Schools Web Page To Help Parents And Students With Middle School Transition

A new page one the Escambia County Public Schools website provides a centralized hub or parents and students making the transition to middle school.

“Your Middle School Journey,” is accessible on the ECPS website and centralizes critical information, resources, and timelines related to the middle school experience.

The new page serves as a comprehensive hub for topics including:

Academic Programs: An overview of middle school curricula, elective course options, and academic planning resources.

School Information: Links to individual middle school websites, contact information, and details on school-specific orientation events.

Support Services: Information on student counseling, academic support, and extracurricular activities available to 6th-grade students.

Timeline and Key Dates: A clear schedule of important dates, such as open houses, transition workshops, and registration deadlines.

“The shift to middle school is a significant milestone for our students and their families. We understand that navigating new schools, courses, and schedules can be challenging,” said Superintendent Keith Leonard. “This new web page is part of our commitment to smoothing that transition by providing clear, reliable, and accessible information exactly when our families need it. It is designed to empower parents and students to feel confident and fully prepared for the exciting opportunities that middle school offers.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.