Motorcyclist Killed In I- 10 Crash Near Highway 29 Exit

April 23, 2026

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on I-10 in Escambia County.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. on I-10 Westbound at the Highway 29 exit. The Florida Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 33-year-old Pensacola man was traveling west in the lane next to the motorcyclist.

“For reasons unknown and currently under investigation the Hyundai Tucson left its travel lane and struck the motorcycle and caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway and collide with a guardrail,” FHP said.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Daphne, Alabama, man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

File photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 