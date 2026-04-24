Highland Baptist Jambalaya Fundraiser and Bake Auction Is Saturday In Molino

April 24, 2026


Highland Baptist Church will host a jambalaya fundraiser and bake auction this Saturday, April 25, from 5:- 7 p.m. to benefit Operation Christmas Child.

Plates are $10 and include jambalaya, rice, cornbread, dessert, and a drink. Meals will be available to eat on the lawn at the church or as take-out plates. The event will also feature a bake auction, with all proceeds going toward bringing Christmas presents and the gospel to children worldwide through the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Tickets are available by calling the church office at 850-587-5174. Highland Baptist Church is located at 6240 Highway 95A North in Molino.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 