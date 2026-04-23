Hands-On Earth Day: Local Students Tackle Environmental Issues

Wednesday, students across North Escambia were busy on taking part in Earth Day hands-on projects designed to protect the environment.

At Jim Allen Elementary School, Ms. Cole’s class worked hard to keep the school — and the planet– clean.

At Tate High School, Stephanie Gzybowski’s class brought learning to life with a hands-on oil spill simulation. Students explored real-world environmental challenges by using floating oil booms, skimmers, absorbents, and dispersants to clean up a simulated spill.

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The activity gave students the opportunity to think critically, problem solve, and better understand how science is used to protect our oceans and environment.

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