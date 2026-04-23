Hands-On Earth Day: Local Students Tackle Environmental Issues

April 23, 2026

Wednesday, students across North Escambia were busy on taking part in Earth Day hands-on projects designed to protect the environment.

At Jim Allen Elementary School, Ms. Cole’s class worked hard to keep the school — and the planet– clean.

At Tate High School, Stephanie Gzybowski’s class brought learning to life with a hands-on oil spill simulation. Students explored real-world environmental challenges by using floating oil booms, skimmers, absorbents, and dispersants to clean up a simulated spill.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The activity gave students the opportunity to think critically, problem solve, and better understand how science is used to protect our oceans and environment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 