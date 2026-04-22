Escambia Public Schools Foundation Powers Northview Electrathon Team

The Northview High School Electrathon team shifted into high gear following a successful performance at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Led by instructor Michael Amerson, the team recently earned a third-place finish at the Five Flags Speedway race. The project, supported by a Grants for Excellence spotlight from the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, focuses on hands-on learning within the realms of electrical systems and sustainable energy.

The program aims to expand the school’s current fleet from one car to three. Throughout the process, students are responsible for building, testing, and adapting their vehicles to various track conditions. The competition itself challenges students to maximize efficiency by getting the most laps possible out of a limited energy supply.

Beyond the mechanical skills gained, the initiative allows students to earn state-recognized certifications, providing a technical foundation for future careers in innovative industries.

The project was made possible through the support of the Florida Education Foundation and a matching grant from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations. Local leaders, including Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade, and Sen. Don Gaetz, were also recognized for their continued advocacy for the program.

The Northview Electrathon team grants was one of 20 totalling over $100,000 presented by the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation in October 2025.

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