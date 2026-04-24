EREC’s 87th Annual Meeting Will Be Saturday In Walnut Hill

April 24, 2026

Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s 87th Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, April 27.

The meeting for EREC members will be held at Ernest Ward Middle School in Walnut Hill. Activities and registration will be from 8 to 10 a.m., and the business meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

There will be lots of door prizes, vendor information tables, and activities for kids. Scholarship winners will be recognized, and voting will take place for open trustee seats.

Breakfast will be available for cash only, with proceeds going to the EWMS culinary arts program (menu pictured left).

General parking will be in front of the school (enter from Highway 97), and senior parking will be on the side in front of the gym (enter from Highway 99A).

Pictured: The 2025 EREC Annual Meeting at Wallace Lake K-8 School in Pace. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 