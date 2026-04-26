Chance Of Sunday Afternoon Showers

April 26, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 