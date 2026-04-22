Century Parts Ways With Water, Wastewater Company; Hires Employees Directly

April 22, 2026

The Town of Century is ending its contract with a company that was managing the town’s drinking water and wastewater services and compliance and will, instead, transition to a consultant and a full-time employee.

Century’s $17,410 per month contract with Clearwater Solutions expired on Friday, April 17.

Tuesday night, the council voted to approve consultant and operator contracts with Alan Fowler, former area manager for Clearwater and the person that performed the regulatory compliance services for Century under Clearwater.

A 12-month, $1,000 per month, consulting contract with Fowler was approved, along with a 60-day water-operator contractor agreement for $3,000 per month. This agreement will be in force until a newly hired employee obtains his state certification.

The council voted to hire Clemente Brooks of Flomaton as a wastewater and water operator for $28 to $31 per hour, with the Fowler contract covering regulatory until he obtains certification. Brooks is currently employed with Clearwater and providing services to Century under that now-expired contract, according to his application.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 