Century Parts Ways With Water, Wastewater Company; Hires Employees Directly

The Town of Century is ending its contract with a company that was managing the town’s drinking water and wastewater services and compliance and will, instead, transition to a consultant and a full-time employee.

Century’s $17,410 per month contract with Clearwater Solutions expired on Friday, April 17.

Tuesday night, the council voted to approve consultant and operator contracts with Alan Fowler, former area manager for Clearwater and the person that performed the regulatory compliance services for Century under Clearwater.

A 12-month, $1,000 per month, consulting contract with Fowler was approved, along with a 60-day water-operator contractor agreement for $3,000 per month. This agreement will be in force until a newly hired employee obtains his state certification.

The council voted to hire Clemente Brooks of Flomaton as a wastewater and water operator for $28 to $31 per hour, with the Fowler contract covering regulatory until he obtains certification. Brooks is currently employed with Clearwater and providing services to Century under that now-expired contract, according to his application.