Century Borrowing $7 Million For Water System, But Will Only Pay Back $700K

The Town of Century will borrow just over $7.06 million for drinking water projects, but they will never be required to pay back most of the loan .

Total project costs come in at nearly $8.95 million, and the town has received over $1.88 million in grants, leaving a total loan balance of just over $7.06 million .

Due to Century’s state economic designation by FloridaCommerce as a Rural Community, Century will receive 90% principal forgiveness, requiring total payments of about $706,000 on the State Revolving Fund loan .

With principal forgiveness and grants, the $8.95 million in drinking water system improvements will only cost the town approximately $706,000 over time .

A vote by the town council this week authorizes Mayor Ben Boutwell to execute the loan paperwork.

The drinking water system improvements include:

Well Improvement Projects

Well No. 1 Improvements Constructed in 1963, this facility has not seen significant upgrades since its original build . The planned rehabilitation focuses on modernizing the wellhouse structure, replacing the electrical system, piping, and treatment equipment, and installing a SCADA system to improve overall reliability.

Well No. 2 Improvements Built in 1983, Well No. 2 requires similar structural and technical modernization . While the town is currently using a Legislative Appropriation and a Pilot grant for specific needs like lime equipment and electrical work, they intend to use SRF funding to supplement these grants as bid pricing dictates .

Well No. 3 Improvements This well, which exclusively serves the Century Correctional Institute, has been out of service since failing in 2023. The project involves drilling a new well and rehabilitating the existing structure and equipment to ensure the 1,350 inmates have a reliable primary water source.

System-Wide Infrastructure Projects

Tedder Road Booster Pump Station Intended as a backup for the prison, the existing station failed in late 2023 and the current replacement is undersized . The town proposes installing a new, sufficiently sized duplex skid-mounted system equipped with SCADA to properly coordinate operations with Well No. 3 .

Water Service Renewals The town’s system is plagued by significant water loss due to old copper, galvanized, and polybutylene service lines that frequently leak . This project aims to replace these aged services throughout the entire system with new tubing and modern connections to the water mains .

Utility Billing Software Century’s current billing software is obsolete and unable to track water production or reconcile non-revenue water. Replacing this system is considered critical for meeting SRF program goals, enhancing fiscal accountability, and improving asset management reporting.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.