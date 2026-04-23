Century Borrowing $7 Million For Water System, But Will Only Pay Back $700K
April 23, 2026
The Town of Century will borrow just over $7.06 million for drinking water projects, but they will never be required to pay back most of the loan.
Total project costs come in at nearly $8.95 million, and the town has received over $1.88 million in grants, leaving a total loan balance of just over $7.06 million.
Due to Century’s state economic designation by FloridaCommerce as a Rural Community, Century will receive 90% principal forgiveness, requiring total payments of about $706,000 on the State Revolving Fund loan.
With principal forgiveness and grants, the $8.95 million in drinking water system improvements will only cost the town approximately $706,000 over time.
A vote by the town council this week authorizes Mayor Ben Boutwell to execute the loan paperwork.
The drinking water system improvements include:
Well Improvement Projects
-
Well No. 1 Improvements Constructed in 1963, this facility has not seen significant upgrades since its original build. The planned rehabilitation focuses on modernizing the wellhouse structure, replacing the electrical system, piping, and treatment equipment, and installing a SCADA system to improve overall reliability.
-
Well No. 2 Improvements Built in 1983, Well No. 2 requires similar structural and technical modernization. While the town is currently using a Legislative Appropriation and a Pilot grant for specific needs like lime equipment and electrical work, they intend to use SRF funding to supplement these grants as bid pricing dictates.
-
Well No. 3 Improvements This well, which exclusively serves the Century Correctional Institute, has been out of service since failing in 2023. The project involves drilling a new well and rehabilitating the existing structure and equipment to ensure the 1,350 inmates have a reliable primary water source.
System-Wide Infrastructure Projects
-
Tedder Road Booster Pump Station Intended as a backup for the prison, the existing station failed in late 2023 and the current replacement is undersized. The town proposes installing a new, sufficiently sized duplex skid-mounted system equipped with SCADA to properly coordinate operations with Well No. 3.
-
Water Service Renewals The town’s system is plagued by significant water loss due to old copper, galvanized, and polybutylene service lines that frequently leak. This project aims to replace these aged services throughout the entire system with new tubing and modern connections to the water mains.
-
Utility Billing Software Century’s current billing software is obsolete and unable to track water production or reconcile non-revenue water. Replacing this system is considered critical for meeting SRF program goals, enhancing fiscal accountability, and improving asset management reporting.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments