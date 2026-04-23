A Few Areas Receive Wednesday Rain; Sunny And Warm Thursday Before Rain Chances Return

A small portion of the North Escambia area received some much-needed rain on Wednesday afternoon. Isolated showers brought up to about three-tenths of an inch of rain in area from Bratt to McDavid (pictured above), according to radar estimates.

The North Escambia area is looking at a warm and increasingly active weather pattern as we head into the weekend. While Thursday offers plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s, humidity and rain chances begin to climb by Friday afternoon. The most significant weather arrives Saturday, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon hours. Conditions remain warm throughout the outlook, with daytime highs peaking near 87 degrees by early next week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Pictured top: Water ponds on Highway 164 at at Highway 29 in McDavid on Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.