Fentanyl and Firearms: Convicted Felon Arrested in Early Morning Stop

April 22, 2026

An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a man in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Airway Drive and Prichard Avenue.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jonathan Broadwater after deputies discovered a significant cache of illegal items in his possession. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the seizure included trafficking amounts of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine, cocaine,various drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Broadwater was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealing a firearm during the commission of a felony (fentanyl trafficking), violation of a domestic violence injunction (by possessing a firearm against the order), trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 