Food Distribution On Saturday In Cantonment

Escambia County 4-H and the Northview 4-H Club are holding a food giveaway on Saturday, April 25 in Cantonment.

The student-led food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last, at the Langley Bell 4-H Center at 3730 Stefani Road.

This food giveaway is in conjunction with the Legacy Meals community pride project through Florida 4-H, a 4-H youth-led community service project with a focus on helping those who are struggling with food insecurities.

The provided meals are packaged and designed to provide a family with a complete, shelf-stable, and nutritious dinner that can be easily prepared at home.