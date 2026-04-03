Northview And Jay Earn Mercy Rule Wins To Advance To Softball District Championship

The Northview Lady Chiefs and the Jay Royals both claimed mercy rule wins in the Rural District 1 softball semifinals on Tuesday.

No. 1 Northview and No. 2 Jay will play for the district championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Jay.

Northview 14, Baker 1

Junior Kylee Langham had a big day Tuesday as the Northview Chiefs won their district semifinal 14-1 in five innings over the Baker Gators in Jay.

Langham went a perfect 4-4 with a home run, four runs, and five runs batted in. Her three-run home run to center field came in the bottom of the fourth. Daviona Randolph also went an incredible 4-4 for the Lady Chiefs, with three RBIs, two runs, and a stolen base.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for the Lady Chiefs, giving up just one hit and no runs in three innings, walking none and striking out eight. In relief, Peyton Womack allowed no hits and one unearned run, and recorded two strikeouts while walking two.

Womack also went 2-4 at the plate.

Northview heads into the district championship at 17-5, while Baker’s season ended at 9-12.

Jay 14, Paxton 0

The Jay Royals shut out the Paxton Bobcats 14-0 in five innings.

Mylee Frazier hit a grand slam to center field in the second inning as she went 2-2 for the Royals. Emery Vaughn went 3-for-4 for the Lady Royals, while Kaylee Gilbreath, Cadee Carroll, and Kylei Martinez each added multiple hits.

Ella Samford earned the win for Jay, giving up one hit and no runs in a complete game five innings, walking two and striking out seven.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.